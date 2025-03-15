Parenting lessons you can learn from Alia Bhatt

Some mindful lessons by Alia Bhatt for young moms.

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 15, 2025

Here are some life-changing lessons for first-time mothers to apply for gentle parenting.

Be present, for your kid's little moments.

Your instincts are rarely ever wrong, believe your heart.

Enjoy small things as a parent in your kid's childhood.

Don't complicate parenting, keep things simple for yourself and your kid.

Maintain a positive environment for your kid to grow into.

Don't rush things and let them live their childhood moments.

Live in the present without worrying about the future.

Embrace the transformative experience of parenthood.

Take gentle care of your child.

Cherish the journey of parenting.

