A look at Raghav Chadha’s education qualifications

Ahead of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding, we give you an insight into the groom's education qualifications.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023

Modern School

Raghav Chadha did his schooling from Delhi's popular Modern School.

Delhi University

After completing school, Raghav Chadha studied at Delhi University’s Sri Venkateswara College.

Sri Venkateswara College

At Sri Venkateswara College, Raghav Chadha pursued his Bachelor's degree.

LSE

According to reports, after graduation, Raghav Chadha pursued a certificate course at the London School Of Economics.

Studied Finance

Raghav Chadha studied finance at the London School of Economics.

ICAI

Raghav Chadha pursued Chartered Accountancy from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).

Common Factor

Raghav and Parineeti studied together at the London School of Economics.

Massive Popularity

Even though Raghav, the youngest Rajya Sabha member, doesn't belong to a political family, he has gained massive popularity in a decade. He started his political journey in 2013.

Articulate Spokesperson

Raghav Chadha has often been lauded for being an articulate spokesperson for the party, putting forth his views firmly.

Big Win

In 2020, Raghav Chadha won the MLA seat from the Rajendra Nagar constituency in Delhi. And in March 2022, he was nominated as Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab.

