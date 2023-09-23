A look at Raghav Chadha’s education qualifications

Ahead of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding, we give you an insight into the groom's education qualifications.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 23, 2023
Raghav Chadha did his schooling from Delhi's popular Modern School.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After completing school, Raghav Chadha studied at Delhi University’s Sri Venkateswara College.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At Sri Venkateswara College, Raghav Chadha pursued his Bachelor's degree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to reports, after graduation, Raghav Chadha pursued a certificate course at the London School Of Economics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raghav Chadha studied finance at the London School of Economics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raghav Chadha pursued Chartered Accountancy from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raghav and Parineeti studied together at the London School of Economics.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even though Raghav, the youngest Rajya Sabha member, doesn't belong to a political family, he has gained massive popularity in a decade. He started his political journey in 2013.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Raghav Chadha has often been lauded for being an articulate spokesperson for the party, putting forth his views firmly.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2020, Raghav Chadha won the MLA seat from the Rajendra Nagar constituency in Delhi. And in March 2022, he was nominated as Rajya Sabha MP from Punjab.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
