Top 10 outfits worn by Parineeti Chopra at Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas’ Wedding

Ahead of Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's wedding, we tell you about her sartorial picks at Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' wedding festivities and other events.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023
Parineeti Chopra looks gorgeous in this grey lehenga choli set that she wore during cousin Priyanka Chopra's big fat wedding in Jodhpur.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti Chopra donned an off-white outfit from Sukriti & Aakriti label for haldi ceremony of her Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For Priyanka and Nick’s mehendi function, Parineeti was dressed in a gorgeous yellow outfit by Kanika Kapoor's House Of Chikankari.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For Priyanka-Nick’s wedding, Parineeti, like all the bridesmaids, was seen in a soft pink Ralph Lauren gown.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At Priyanka and Nick’s engagement bash, Parineeti made heads turn in this black outfit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti serves boss vibes in this adorable snap with Nick and Priyanka on the flight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The trio wins hearts as they pose by the pool.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti joined Priyanka, Nick for her birthday celebration in Miami in 2019.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This photo of Parineeti and Priyanka is enough to understand that the party they attended was high on fun and fashion.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti joined Priyanka for the latter’s birthday celebrations in Mexico in 2022.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
