Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Know what the guests wore

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's grand wedding took place in Udaipur on September 24.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023
Sania Mirza exuded elegance in a printed sharara set which she paired with a sheer dupatta.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sania Mirza attended bestie Parineeti's wedding with her sister Anam.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sania Mirza has known Parineeti for years, and their bond has often been captured via Insta posts.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sania Mirza accessorised the look with matching jewellery that added to her desi girl vibe.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding festivities, Anam and Sania nailed the desi girl look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Designer Manish Malhotra paired a light blue coloured Sherwani with white bottoms and a dupatta.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann too attended the wedding ceremony.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanjana Batra’s interesting approach to the traditional statement look is the inspiration you all need.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Singer Navraj Hans sported an all black look at Parineeti and Ragah’s sangeet night.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!