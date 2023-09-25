Parineeti Chopra, Raghav Chadha wedding: Know what the guests wore

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha's grand wedding took place in Udaipur on September 24.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

Effortlessly Elegant

Sania Mirza exuded elegance in a printed sharara set which she paired with a sheer dupatta.

Stylish Sisters

Sania Mirza attended bestie Parineeti's wedding with her sister Anam.

Incredible Bond

Sania Mirza has known Parineeti for years, and their bond has often been captured via Insta posts.

Ethnic Look

Sania Mirza accessorised the look with matching jewellery that added to her desi girl vibe.

Desi Girl

During Parineeti and Raghav’s wedding festivities, Anam and Sania nailed the desi girl look.

Perfect Look

Designer Manish Malhotra paired a light blue coloured Sherwani with white bottoms and a dupatta.

Keep It Simple

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann too attended the wedding ceremony.

Inspiring

Sanjana Batra’s interesting approach to the traditional statement look is the inspiration you all need.

High On Fashion

Singer Navraj Hans sported an all black look at Parineeti and Ragah’s sangeet night.

