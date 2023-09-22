Personality traits every Libra woman shares with Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra, born on October 22, falls under the zodiac sign Libra. As a cardinal air sign, she is intellectual and communicative. Know more about the traits.

Sep 22, 2023

Simply The Best

A Libra woman is undoubtedly the best out of all the zodiac signs.

Sympathetic

A Libra woman is highly sympathetic towards others.

An Optimist

A Libra woman is optimistic in life and knows things will eventually work out.

Source Of Beauty

A Libra woman, ruled by the planet Venus, is a source of beauty.

Totally Committed

A Libra woman is known for being loyal and committed.

All About Elegance

A Libra woman in well articulated and knows how to conduct herself gracefully.

Born Leader

A born leader, a Libra woman can get things done her way, courtesy persuasive speech.

Perfect Partner

A Libra woman will offer the support needed by her partner to maintain a balanced relationship.

Social Bonds

Known for her charming personality, a Libra woman believes in social connections.

Know What’s Right

A Libra woman has a strong sense of right and wrong.

