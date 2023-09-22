Personality traits every Libra woman shares with Parineeti Chopra

Parineeti Chopra, born on October 22, falls under the zodiac sign Libra. As a cardinal air sign, she is intellectual and communicative. Know more about the traits.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023
A Libra woman is undoubtedly the best out of all the zodiac signs.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Libra woman is highly sympathetic towards others.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Libra woman is optimistic in life and knows things will eventually work out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Libra woman, ruled by the planet Venus, is a source of beauty.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Libra woman is known for being loyal and committed.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Libra woman in well articulated and knows how to conduct herself gracefully.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A born leader, a Libra woman can get things done her way, courtesy persuasive speech.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Libra woman will offer the support needed by her partner to maintain a balanced relationship.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Known for her charming personality, a Libra woman believes in social connections.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Libra woman has a strong sense of right and wrong.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
