Parineeti Chopra wedding photos: Star’s viral looks decoded

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra made an official announcement of their wedding with a series of gorgeous photos on their social media handles.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

Minimal Look

Parineeti Chopra, dressed in Manish Malhotra ensemble, sported a minimal glam look for her wedding.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ditched The Traditional Red

The actress - ditched the classic red and pink hues – and made heads turn in a stunning champagne-hued lehenga and choli.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Unpredictable

Parineeti ensured the traditional silhouette didn’t look predictable by pairing it with a matching dupatta.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Subtle Pairing

The gorgeous bride opted for a pastel pink choora.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Statement Jewellery

Parineeti finished the look by wearing an emerald, stone-studded necklace.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mesmerizing

Parineeti Chopra’s veil was adorned with Raghav Chadha’s name.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mehendi

Parineeti managed to win hearts with her minimal mehendi design.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Quintessential Bride

For the wedding reception, Parineeti Chopra opted for a pastel pink saree.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ethereal Look

The gorgeous star donned a silver three-piece ensemble for her sangeet ceremony.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: The Vaccine War, Fukrey 3, Skanda and more theatrical and OTT releases in last week of September

 

 Find Out More