Parineeti Chopra wedding photos: Star’s viral looks decoded

Raghav Chadha and Parineeti Chopra made an official announcement of their wedding with a series of gorgeous photos on their social media handles.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023
Parineeti Chopra, dressed in Manish Malhotra ensemble, sported a minimal glam look for her wedding.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actress - ditched the classic red and pink hues – and made heads turn in a stunning champagne-hued lehenga and choli.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti ensured the traditional silhouette didn’t look predictable by pairing it with a matching dupatta.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The gorgeous bride opted for a pastel pink choora.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti finished the look by wearing an emerald, stone-studded necklace.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti Chopra’s veil was adorned with Raghav Chadha’s name.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti managed to win hearts with her minimal mehendi design.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For the wedding reception, Parineeti Chopra opted for a pastel pink saree.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The gorgeous star donned a silver three-piece ensemble for her sangeet ceremony.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!