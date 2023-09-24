Parineeti Chopra’s most unforgettable moments with Sania Mirza

Read on to know how Parineeti Chopra and Sania Mira became friends and their most popular photos.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023
Parineeti Chopra had revealed in an interview that her friendship with Sania Mirza began with a misunderstanding.
Sania Mirtza had once said in an interview that since Deepika Padukone was busy with projects, she wouldn't mind having Parineeti Chopra do her biopic. But the news was misinterpreted for which Sania called Pari and clarified her opinion.
Parineeti and Sania pose for a gorgeous photo in Goa.
Friends who eat together, stay together.
During their Goa vacation, Parineeti and Sania spend quality with their friends.
This gorgeous selfie beautifully captures the bond they share.
Both Parineeti and Sania make heads turn with their casual looks.
Parineeti Chopra had also attended launch of Sania Mirza's book 'ACE against ODDS'.
Sania had recently confirmed her presence at Parineeti's wedding in Udaipur.
Sania arrived in Udaipur on September 24 to attend Parineeti-Raghav's wedding.
