Parineeti Chopra’s most unforgettable moments with Sania Mirza

Read on to know how Parineeti Chopra and Sania Mira became friends and their most popular photos.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023

BFFs

Parineeti Chopra had revealed in an interview that her friendship with Sania Mirza began with a misunderstanding.

Clarification

Sania Mirtza had once said in an interview that since Deepika Padukone was busy with projects, she wouldn’t mind having Parineeti Chopra do her biopic. But the news was misinterpreted for which Sania called Pari and clarified her opinion.

Picture Perfect

Parineeti and Sania pose for a gorgeous photo in Goa.

Best Moment

Friends who eat together, stay together.

Goa Vacation

During their Goa vacation, Parineeti and Sania spend quality with their friends.

Precious Bond

This gorgeous selfie beautifully captures the bond they share.

Style Game

Both Parineeti and Sania make heads turn with their casual looks.

Book Launch

Parineeti Chopra had also attended launch of Sania Mirza's book 'ACE against ODDS'.

Parineeti's wedding

Sania had recently confirmed her presence at Parineeti's wedding in Udaipur.

Wedding Guest

Sania arrived in Udaipur on September 24 to attend Parineeti-Raghav's wedding.

