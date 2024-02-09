Pearl Kapur, the youngest billionaire of the country: All you need to know about him
Vridhi Soodhan
As the creator and CEO of Zyber 365, a web cybersecurity firm, Pearl Kapur has established himself as the youngest billionaire in India.
Because he owns 90% of the company, he can boast a staggering net worth of $1.1 billion.
It is widely acknowledged that Kapur was a pioneer in Web3 technology.
According to a claim by the news station, he received an MSC in Investment Banking (CFA Pathway) from Queen Mary University of London.
He spent more than two years working as a business advisor at Antier Solutions and a financial advisor at AMPM Store before starting Zyber 365.
He loves the fantasy and science fiction genres and reads a lot. Dune, The Lord of the Rings, and The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy are reportedly some of his favorite books.
The fashion designer and Zyber 365 co-founder Ananya Sharma is his wife. Having first connected in 2021, they attended Queen Mary University of London.
Pearl Kapur envisions exponential technologies like blockchain, AI and cybersecurity combining with sustainable methods to produce a solution that would enable the general public and bring in a new period he refers to as "Globalization 3.0."
