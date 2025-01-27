Top 10 exercises to stay fit like Korean celebrities

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 27, 2025

Korean celebrities are known for their style, flawless skin and their physique are envied by fans from all over the world.

Pilates is a form of exercise where it improves body movement, breathing, enhances muscle tone and increases stability.

Squats strengthen the lower part of the body targeting the glutes and quadriceps.

Planks a supercharged way to tighten the core and shape the waistline. It strengthens the back, glutes, hamstrings, arms, and shoulders at the same time.

Lunges, a popular exercise for strengthening the lower part of the body and increasing the mobilisation and stabilization of the body.

Push-ups are a common exercise which helps in building upper body strength, and improving body composition.

Burpees, one of the most challenging exercises. It targets the major muscle groups of the body and helps build massive endurance and strength.

Crunches are an abdominal exercise that work the abdominis muscle and help to tighten the core and help in building a six-pack.

Bodyweight exercises are a form of exercise which uses the weight of the body to build muscle and tone the body. It's a form of exercise that tests the body’s limits.

Jogging is endurance training where it is more than walking but slower than running. It helps to build strength overtime.

Cardio dance routines, a kind of hybrid dance where the body is in constant motion to the rhythm of the music. This exercise even tones the body.

