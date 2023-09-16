TOP 10 moments of PM Modi with kids you may have missed

From a baby visiting PM Modi in Parliament to him posing with kids as they tie him rakhis, we get you all the unforgettable moments.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023

No Mean Feat

PM Modi clicked with Eiha Dixit who was among the youngsters conferred the Bal Shakti Award in 2019.

Special Moment

PM shares a warm hug with a young friend he met in Varanasi. PM Modi called his energy “awe inspiring”.

Met A 'Superb Singer'

PM Modi shared this photo on Instagram to laud “young friend” he met in Bikaner. He called him a “superb singer”.

Met National Award Winner

At Coimbatore airport, PM Modi met 12-year old Divyang boy Sabari Venkat. Sabari was conferred a national award during the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyaan in 2016.

Spreading Joy

PM Modi smiles as he gets clicked with a “young friend” in Dantewada.

Adorable Moment

On the Jayanti of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji (2018), PM Modi was clicked with kids during a programme hosted Smt. Harsimrat Badal.

Priceless

Another moment when students celebrated the festival of Rakshabandhan by tying rakhis to PM Modi.

A Precious Bond

PM Modi shares a light moment with a kid after she tied him a rakhi.

Candid Moment

Isn't this moment simply beautiful?

Heartwarming Photo

Another heart-warming photo that captures PM Modi's bind with children.

Impressed

PM Modi smiles as he is greeted by children at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo.

