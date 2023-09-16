TOP 10 moments of PM Modi with kids you may have missed

From a baby visiting PM Modi in Parliament to him posing with kids as they tie him rakhis, we get you all the unforgettable moments.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 16, 2023
PM Modi clicked with Eiha Dixit who was among the youngsters conferred the Bal Shakti Award in 2019.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
PM shares a warm hug with a young friend he met in Varanasi. PM Modi called his energy “awe inspiring”.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
PM Modi shared this photo on Instagram to laud “young friend” he met in Bikaner. He called him a “superb singer”.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
At Coimbatore airport, PM Modi met 12-year old Divyang boy Sabari Venkat. Sabari was conferred a national award during the Sugamya Bharat Abhiyaan in 2016.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
PM Modi smiles as he gets clicked with a “young friend” in Dantewada.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On the Jayanti of Shri Guru Nanak Dev Ji (2018), PM Modi was clicked with kids during a programme hosted Smt. Harsimrat Badal.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another moment when students celebrated the festival of Rakshabandhan by tying rakhis to PM Modi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
PM Modi shares a light moment with a kid after she tied him a rakhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Isn't this moment simply beautiful?Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another heart-warming photo that captures PM Modi's bind with children.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
PM Modi smiles as he is greeted by children at Bandaranaike International Airport in Colombo.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!