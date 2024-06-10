PM Narendra Modi's expected salary and perks as compared of other world leaders

Nishant Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 10, 2024

Narendra Modi has been sworn as the Prime Minister of India for the third time and she’s all set to earn Rs 1.66 lakh per month, totalling approximately Rs 20 lakh annually.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Modi enjoys perks such as free housing at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, SPG security, use of Air India One for official travel, and a bulletproof Mercedes-Benz S650 Guard.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Retired prime ministers receive free accommodation, utilities, and SPG security for five years.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The President of India earns Rs 5 lakh monthly, and the Vice President earns Rs 4 lakh monthly. MPs have a basic salary of Rs 1 lakh per month.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Singapore’s Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong, is the world leader with an annual salary of $2.2 million, Rs 18.37 crore.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

John Lee Ka-chiu, Hong Kong’s leader, earns $672,000 or Rs 5.61 crore annually.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Switzerland’s leader earns $495,000 or Rs 4.13 crore per year.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Joe Biden, the US President, has a salary of $400,000 which is Rs 3.34 crores annually, plus a $50,000 expense allowance.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Anthony Albanese, the Australian Prime Minister, earns nearly $550,000 or Rs 4.59 crores annually.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rishi Sunak, the UK Prime Minister, earns $212,000 or Rs 1.77 crore annually.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Suits 9, Best Netflix web series that are longer than 5 seasons

 

 Find Out More