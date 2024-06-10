PM Narendra Modi's expected salary and perks as compared of other world leaders
Nishant
| Jun 10, 2024
Narendra Modi has been sworn as the Prime Minister of India for the third time and she’s all set to earn Rs 1.66 lakh per month, totalling approximately Rs 20 lakh annually.
Modi enjoys perks such as free housing at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, SPG security, use of Air India One for official travel, and a bulletproof Mercedes-Benz S650 Guard.
Retired prime ministers receive free accommodation, utilities, and SPG security for five years.
The President of India earns Rs 5 lakh monthly, and the Vice President earns Rs 4 lakh monthly. MPs have a basic salary of Rs 1 lakh per month.
Singapore’s Prime Minister, Lawrence Wong, is the world leader with an annual salary of $2.2 million, Rs 18.37 crore.
John Lee Ka-chiu, Hong Kong’s leader, earns $672,000 or Rs 5.61 crore annually.
Switzerland’s leader earns $495,000 or Rs 4.13 crore per year.
Joe Biden, the US President, has a salary of $400,000 which is Rs 3.34 crores annually, plus a $50,000 expense allowance.
Anthony Albanese, the Australian Prime Minister, earns nearly $550,000 or Rs 4.59 crores annually.
Rishi Sunak, the UK Prime Minister, earns $212,000 or Rs 1.77 crore annually.
