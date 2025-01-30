Pooja Hegde’s Earring Picks To Upgrade Your Ethnic Look!

Vidhi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 30, 2025

Chandbali earrings are known for their royal elegance, paired with a maroon suit and slick bun exuding luxury.

Stone earrings adds a graceful charm to the look, perfect for every ethnic fit!

Oxidized earrings are extremely trendy and perfect for traditional wear.

Colored oxidized are paired with clothes that match the outfits to appear graceful.

Neck pieces are generally avoided with dangler earrings, as they radiates charmful vibes.

Golden jhumkas are paired with multiple outfits often matching with every vibrant ethnic fits.

Pearled stoned earrings exude purity and elegance adds charm to the ethnic wear.

Kundan jhumkas radiates luxurious grace and makes the outfit appear elegant and fresh.

Meenakari Jhumkas creates impressive contrasts with traditional clothes.

Temple jhumkas are paired with minimal accessorized looks to radiate simplicity.

Pearl earrings never go out of fashion, making the outfit feel more put together.

