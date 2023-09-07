Poonam Pandey is almost unrecognisable in minimal makeup look

Poonam Pandey was recently clicked in Mumbai in a look most fans don't associated her with.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 07, 2023
You might want to take a second look at her to confirm it is Poonam PandeySource: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor, who is known for bold avatar, shocked fans with her recent look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Poonam was recently clicked in Mumbai in her casual look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor teamed a red top with denims, and finished the look with minimal makeup.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Poonam Pandey rocked the beach waves which is the summer style.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Poonam Pandey was last seen in popular reality show Lock Upp season 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
During her stint, she had mentioned that she was subjected to domestic violence.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Poonam Pandey had revealed that her estranged husband Sam Bombay had beaten her that led to her brain hemorrhage.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In 2020, Poonam married her boyfriend Sam Bombay in a private ceremony.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!