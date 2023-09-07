Poonam Pandey is almost unrecognisable in minimal makeup look

Poonam Pandey was recently clicked in Mumbai in a look most fans don't associated her with.

Aparna Parihar

Is That Poonam Pandey?

You might want to take a second look at her to confirm it is Poonam Pandey

Unexpected?

The actor, who is known for bold avatar, shocked fans with her recent look.

Snapped

Poonam was recently clicked in Mumbai in her casual look.

Minimal Makeup

The actor teamed a red top with denims, and finished the look with minimal makeup.

Summer Style

Poonam Pandey rocked the beach waves which is the summer style.

‘Lock Upp’ Participant

Poonam Pandey was last seen in popular reality show Lock Upp season 1.

Faced Domestic Violence?

During her stint, she had mentioned that she was subjected to domestic violence.

Big Revelation

Poonam Pandey had revealed that her estranged husband Sam Bombay had beaten her that led to her brain hemorrhage.

Hitched!

In 2020, Poonam married her boyfriend Sam Bombay in a private ceremony.

