Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stuns in NEW look

Bollywood Staff Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2025

Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has made her fans' jaws drop with her new look. She recently attended an awards function.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka isn't just known for her acting prowess, but also fashion choices

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka oozes oomph as she poses in this gorgeous outfit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka's voluminous waves of her hair brushes her shoulders. She wins hearts with that smouldering gaze

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka rocks a gold-embellished bustier and pairs it with a matching skirt

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The intricate leaf detailing on the body piece is purely elegant

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The silhouette adds a modern edge to her effortlessly great fit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka had recently addressed the buzz around her rumoured breakup with Ankit Gupta

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In her latest Instagram story, Priyanka expressed her frustration with how celebrities’ lives often overshadow their career

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

At a recent event, she said it is good to evolve whether it is in relationships or fashion

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Sonkashi Sinha to Armaan Malik: All the Ongoing Sibling Rivalries in Bollywood

 

 Find Out More