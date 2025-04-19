Priyanka Chahar Choudhary stuns in NEW look
Bollywood Staff
| Apr 19, 2025
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary has made her fans' jaws drop with her new look. She recently attended an awards function.
Priyanka isn't just known for her acting prowess, but also fashion choices
Priyanka oozes oomph as she poses in this gorgeous outfit
Priyanka's voluminous waves of her hair brushes her shoulders. She wins hearts with that smouldering gaze
Priyanka rocks a gold-embellished bustier and pairs it with a matching skirt
The intricate leaf detailing on the body piece is purely elegant
The silhouette adds a modern edge to her effortlessly great fit
Priyanka had recently addressed the buzz around her rumoured breakup with Ankit Gupta
In her latest Instagram story, Priyanka expressed her frustration with how celebrities’ lives often overshadow their career
At a recent event, she said it is good to evolve whether it is in relationships or fashion
