Priyanka Chopra and her Outfits over the years at Met Gala
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| May 06, 2025
Priyanka Chopra has always been the ‘Desi Girl’ of bollywood not leaving any stone unturned in representing her country abroad
Her outfits at Met Gala have always been breathtaking and made a statement with her bold looks
Priyanka absolutely owns this year’s outfit game. The contrast of the crisp white fabric against the bold black polka dots is just striking and timeless
The popping emerald green from her necklace is the perfect unexpected detail that adds a touch of richness and draws the eye to itself
Her 2023 Met Gala outfit was no different as well, as she opted for a striking black evening gown by Valentino with a cinched waist and a large cape
During the 2019 Met Gala Priyanka stunned all of us with a Dior Haute Couture gown with a dramatic silver and yellow creation featuring a cage-like bodice
The 2018 outfit of Priyanka consisted of a deep burgundy velvet gown by Ralph Lauren. the rich, luxurious fabric evoked a sense of elegance in her style
Priyanka Chopra and her husband never miss a beat to strike their outfits to all of their fans all over the world and make a statement
