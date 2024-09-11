Priyanka Chopra in slip dress and more Top 10 divas who prove black will always be sexy
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Sep 11, 2024
Priyanka Chopra recently set the internet on fire as she shared pics dressed in a black slip dress with net detailing.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt sure knows that black is the sexiest colour to exist!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
She loves painting and did a training.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone's tube body hugging dressing for Cannes in black velvet was too good.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Malaika Arora's black cut-out dress is a must in every girl's wardrobe who want to make a statement.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Leggy lass Kriti Sanon never fails to impress with her dressing sense.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Tamannaah Bhatia is currently the HAWTTEST diva in town. She is totally nailing the black corset dress look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Stree 2 star Shraddha Kapoor adds a little bling to black and slays like a pro.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Devara diva Janhvi Kapoor is an internet sensation thanks to her fashionable looks.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Kiara Advani black plunging neckline gown is just WOW. The diamond necklace is adding all the bling.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Samanatha Ruth Prabhu looked fabulous as ever at Citadel event in a classic black outfit.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Sector 36, Best of Vikrant Massey films on OTT that brought him massive critical acclaim
Find Out More