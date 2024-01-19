Priyanka Chopra to Aishwarya Rai: Top 10 Bollywood actresses in their college days

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jan 19, 2024

This old photo of Deepika Padukone dates back to her time in college. This image was captured from a play in 2004 at Bangalore's Mount Carmel College.

This photo shows Anushka Sharma during her time as a student at Bangalore's Mount Carmel College. The year 2006 is shown in this photo.

When Anushka Shetty was a college student, she was equally adorable.

This is a beautiful old photo of Kriti Sanon taken while she was an engineering student at Jaypee Institute of Information Technology in Noida.

This old photo of Aishwarya Rai is during her time as a college student in Jai Hind. This is from one of her annual college magazine photo shoots.

This is 16-year-old Priyanka Chopra from her school in the USA. She never fails to amaze people with her appearance and sense of style.

Here is an extremely stunning photo of Rakul Preet Singh. She can be seen showing off her swimsuit for a photo session during her college years.

Posing with her friends in this blue one-shoulder dress from her college days, Kangana Ranaut looked amazing.

This lovely and innocent photo of Taapsee Pannu was taken during her time in college.

This is a photo of Sonakshi Sinha during her time at college. After graduating from SNDT Women's College, she went on to obtain a degree in fashion design.

