Priyanka Chopra's educational qualifications, net worth, ex bfs, controversies and more

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 17, 2024

As of 2024, Priyanka Chopra's net worth is estimated to be around $70 million.

Educational background: Attended Army Public School in Bareilly for high school and La Martiniere Girls' School in Lucknow for education.

Ex-boyfriends: Associated with actors Harman Baweja and Shahid Kapoor. She never confirmed these rumors.

There have been rumors that she was also dating SRK, and everyone is aware of her immense love for him.

Rumor has it that Guari Khan forced SRK to choose between Priyanka and his family, which is why he ended their relationship.

Controversies: Received criticism for a tweet amid the India-Pakistan tension; it was about the controversial "Quantico" episode.

Attracted criticism for her outfit choice at the 2017 Met Gala because it was deemed by some to be overly flashy.

Fairness Cream Endorsement: Criticized for supporting skin-lightening products that are thought to encourage colorism.

