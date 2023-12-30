Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra shares Korean glass skin home remedy

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 30, 2023

All the Koreans, even the actors, are trying to achieve a glass like smooth skin. Checkout the easiest way to do so.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

After cooking rice, strain the water and leave it aside to get a little thick.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Next step is to add some amount of Aloe Vera gel into it. Natural or store bought Aloe Vera, any of them will work.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Next ingredient easily available is castor oil, put some drops of it into the paste.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If you have oily skin then you can add lemon drops as well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

If you have a dry skin then olive oil is useful and can be added to the mixture.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mix the whole bowl and make it into a thick paste. Then leave it overnight in the fridge.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Next day you can apply the paste on your face as well as hair for a Korean like glass skin.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before All Of Us Are Dead 2, Top 10 zombie K-dramas on OTT that will send chills down your spine

 

 Find Out More