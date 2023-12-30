Priyanka Chopra's mom Madhu Chopra shares Korean glass skin home remedy
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 30, 2023
All the Koreans, even the actors, are trying to achieve a glass like smooth skin. Checkout the easiest way to do so.
After cooking rice, strain the water and leave it aside to get a little thick.
Next step is to add some amount of Aloe Vera gel into it. Natural or store bought Aloe Vera, any of them will work.
Next ingredient easily available is castor oil, put some drops of it into the paste.
If you have oily skin then you can add lemon drops as well.
If you have a dry skin then olive oil is useful and can be added to the mixture.
Mix the whole bowl and make it into a thick paste. Then leave it overnight in the fridge.
Next day you can apply the paste on your face as well as hair for a Korean like glass skin.
