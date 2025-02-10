Promise Day 2025: Things to know before your promise your partner
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 10, 2025
Promise Day marks the fifth day of Valentine’s Weeks and the loved ones are making an effort to strengthen their love through promises.
Before promising your partner on Promise Day, make sure your promises are genuine, specific, realistic and aligned with your partner's needs.
Make sure the promise you are going to make reflects your commitment to the relationship.
Focus on building a strong foundation of trust and loyalty through your words and actions.
Don't overcommit with promises that might be difficult to maintain under pressure or life changes.
Don’t make vague promises.
Before you make sure you and your partner are on the same page of the relationship.
Be honest about your capability and what you can deliver.
Make sure you promise yourself to love your partner unconditionally.
Avoid making promises you can't keep as promises are not meant to be broken.
It's all about loving you for who you are.
