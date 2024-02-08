Propose Day 2024: Top 7 cute proposal ideas that'll force your crush to say 'yes'
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 08, 2024
Take her back to the location of your first date as part of your throwback proposal!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Another activity that will draw from the experiences you two have in common is the scavenger hunt! Send her a brief message at home and tell her to visit all of your favorite spots around town!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hide the secret question in her coffee mug or get it customized and surprise her with the coffee.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It truly doesn't take much to set up for one of those spectacular proposals! Yes, you must locate a gazebo; perhaps you can even hire one from a nearby park!
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Make a photo album. In the final picture, place a piece of paper that says something like "our engagement picture." When she looks up, you've already gotten down on one knee and are holding the ring box.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Act as though you're going to buy her a copy of her best book! But in all honesty, you've hollowed on the inside of the book as there's going to be a ring inside when she opens it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Purchase a basket and stuff it full of all of her favorite sweets and candy! However, you have the ring box stashed within in secret.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Valentine's week special: Take fashion inspo from our Bollywood divas for your date night