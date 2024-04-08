Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun's most stylish looks ever
Nikita Thakkar
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 08, 2024
Undoubtedly, Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun is among the most stylish men in the film industry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The handsome hunk has always looked his dashing best no matter what.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
It is not everyone's cup of tea to pull off white-and-white with such swag.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Here's Allu Arjun being all blingy for Diwali.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun looks uber-cool even in casuals.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The Pushpa star knows how to be sporty. He definitely has the looks to kill.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
No one can ever go wrong when it comes to black leather jacket.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The shirt with lion print is so trendy, isn't it?
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raw, rugged, rowdy - Now didn't we say he can pull off any look?
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Allu Arjun and his wifey colour coordinating is just couple goals.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol in Animal, Prabhas in Baahubali and more hairstyles that cost Rs 1 lakh or more
Find Out More