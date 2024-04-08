Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun's most stylish looks ever

Nikita Thakkar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 08, 2024

Undoubtedly, Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun is among the most stylish men in the film industry.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The handsome hunk has always looked his dashing best no matter what.

It is not everyone's cup of tea to pull off white-and-white with such swag.

Here's Allu Arjun being all blingy for Diwali.

Allu Arjun looks uber-cool even in casuals.

The Pushpa star knows how to be sporty. He definitely has the looks to kill.

No one can ever go wrong when it comes to black leather jacket.

The shirt with lion print is so trendy, isn't it?

Raw, rugged, rowdy - Now didn't we say he can pull off any look?

Allu Arjun and his wifey colour coordinating is just couple goals.

