Pushpa villain Fahadh Faasil: Educational qualifications, net worth, interesting facts and more
Vridhi Soodhan
| Aug 08, 2024
Education: Before pursuing a career in film, Fahadh studied philosophy at the University of Miami to widen his perspective.
Net Worth: He is one of the most paid actors in Malayalam cinema, with an estimated net worth of ₹80–100 crores.
Notable Films: He is well-known for his exceptional roles in Kumbalangi Nights, Joji, and Maheshinte Prathikaaram.
Debut: He made his screen debut in Kaiyethum Doorath at the age of 19, but his career was cemented by his subsequent return with Kerala Cafe.
Awards: For Thondimuthalum Driksakshiyum in particular, Fahadh won a National Award as well as several Kerala State Film Awards.
Family: He is the son of renowned director Fazil and is wed to well-known actress Nazriya Nazim, making them a well-known duo in the business.
Producer: Fahadh is the owner of the production company Fahadh Faasil and Friends, which has supported highly regarded movies like C U Soon.
Characteristics: He is known for his careful approach to acting, frequently selecting parts that are highly character-driven and out of the ordinary.
