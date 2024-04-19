Quick Korean skincare for everyday use

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 19, 2024

Start a double cleansing routine by using two different face cleansers each day.

Exfoliate your skin to remove debris and dead skin cells.

Use toner to make pores tighter. Never neglect to complete this skincare step.

Use facial serums for additional advantages. They aid in achieving a radiant, long-lasting natural look.

Apply a lot of moisturizer to hydrate well. Selecting the proper moisturizer is essential.

SPF should always be used for sun protection. When you go out, keep it close at hand.

If the area beneath the eyes needs it, consider applying eye creams.

Use masks once a week to add extra hydration and shine.

