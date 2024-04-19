Quick Korean skincare for everyday use
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Apr 19, 2024
Start a double cleansing routine by using two different face cleansers each day.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Exfoliate your skin to remove debris and dead skin cells.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Use toner to make pores tighter. Never neglect to complete this skincare step.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Use facial serums for additional advantages. They aid in achieving a radiant, long-lasting natural look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Apply a lot of moisturizer to hydrate well. Selecting the proper moisturizer is essential.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
SPF should always be used for sun protection. When you go out, keep it close at hand.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
If the area beneath the eyes needs it, consider applying eye creams.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Use masks once a week to add extra hydration and shine.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Before Do Aur Do Pyaar, Top 10 Hindi rom-coms with sweet stories to watch on OTT
Find Out More