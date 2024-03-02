Quickest Korean beauty hacks to transform the way you look
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 02, 2024
Use a cleaning technique that removes all residue for the best results.
Weekly exfoliation is recommended for efficient elimination of dead skin cells from your skin.
After exfoliating, use a toner once a day to assist your pores contract.
Add serum to your everyday routine and watch the difference for smoother, more vibrant skin.
Make sure you're well hydrated by using plenty of the right type of moisturizer.
To protect your skin from UV rays, apply sunscreen to your skin every day after moisturizing.
Once a week, incorporate Korean sheet masks into your skincare routine to get their benefits.
Applying an eye cream on a daily basis will help prevent wrinkles and preserve your youthful appearance.
