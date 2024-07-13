Radhika Merchant, Alia Bhatt and other Top 8 bridal look inspiration for your wedding day
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 13, 2024
Radhika Merchant: Wear a white, red, and beige wedding lehenga for a timeless and tasteful appearance. The color combination has a classic appeal.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt: Wear a red lehenga with a thick maangtika for a dramatic yet understated ensemble. This combination is ideal for a traditional yet simple look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Alia Bhatt's wedding, wear a white and golden saree for an elegant and refined appearance. There is such purity and grace to this mix.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Katrina Kaif: Wear a red lehenga with huge hand kaleeras to create a royal bridal look. This group exudes a classic and regal atmosphere.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Deepika Padukone: For a unique and opulent style, adorn your bridal veil with sentimental shlokas and gaudy jewelry.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Priyanka Chopra: Go for a striking and classic look by dressing in a dark ruby bridal gown. Add drama with long necklaces and a net veil.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Dia Mirza: Wear a red saree to keep your wedding ensemble classy and understated. This option is ideal for brides who like subtle beauty.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anushka Sharma: Set the trend by dressing in pale pink or pink-hued hues for your wedding. This option gives traditional bridal clothing a delicate, romantic, and contemporary twist.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mirzapur 3 and Top 8 similar shows with nail biting scenes on OTT
Find Out More