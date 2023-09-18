Parineeti Chopra weight loss: Know her diet secrets

Parineeti Chopra has been in the news for her incredible physique, courtesy her strict diet and workout plan. She had reportedly shed 28 kgs. Know how.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023
While on diet, Parineeti stayed away from high-carb, high-fat, and sugary meals. She’d eat her dinner two hours before sleep.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
For breakfast, she ate brown bread and butter along with two eggs (white portion only), one glass of milk, and occasionally fresh juice.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She prefers brown rice, dal, roti, and green leafy vegetables, along with salad, for her lunch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to her interviews, Parineeti stayed away from junk foods.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her dinner includes veggies and less oil. During night, she reportedly takes a glass of milk.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti reportedly had slow metabolism. During weight loss program, her main objective was to increase her metabolism.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her daily meals included green veggies to speed up her metabolism. High fiber content helped her keep the weight under control.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Parineeti had reportedly enrolled in an Austrian detox program. She paid Rs 10 lakh and followed a rigorous diet plan for six months.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In another interview, Parineeti mentioned that her mirror motivated her to lose weight.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
