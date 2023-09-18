Parineeti Chopra weight loss: Know her diet secrets

Parineeti Chopra has been in the news for her incredible physique, courtesy her strict diet and workout plan. She had reportedly shed 28 kgs. Know how.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

Diet Plan

While on diet, Parineeti stayed away from high-carb, high-fat, and sugary meals. She’d eat her dinner two hours before sleep.

Healthy Breakfast

For breakfast, she ate brown bread and butter along with two eggs (white portion only), one glass of milk, and occasionally fresh juice.

Right Lunch

She prefers brown rice, dal, roti, and green leafy vegetables, along with salad, for her lunch.

No Junk Food

According to her interviews, Parineeti stayed away from junk foods.

Light Dinner

Her dinner includes veggies and less oil. During night, she reportedly takes a glass of milk.

Increase Metabolism

Parineeti reportedly had slow metabolism. During weight loss program, her main objective was to increase her metabolism.

Daily Meals

Her daily meals included green veggies to speed up her metabolism. High fiber content helped her keep the weight under control.

10 Lakh Detox Program

Parineeti had reportedly enrolled in an Austrian detox program. She paid Rs 10 lakh and followed a rigorous diet plan for six months.

Biggest Motivation

In another interview, Parineeti mentioned that her mirror motivated her to lose weight.

