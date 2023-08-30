Raksha Bandhan 2023: Celebrate Rakhi without gaining weight

We get you easy tips and tricks that can help you manage weight gain during Raksha Bandhan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023
Managing weight gain on Raksha Bandhan isn't as tough as it sounds.
Avoid binge eating by ensuring you don't attend any get-together on an empty stomach.
Firm about not gorging on delectable sweets? Eat almonds.
Don't snack on unhealthy cookies and other sweets.
Avoid overeating by focusing on food items rich in protein and fiber.
Eat mindfully and minimize delectable distractions.
A protein shake before attending a get-together will help you avoid weight gain.
Even though it is a busy day, make sure you make time for exercise.
High-calorie liquids are a strict no. Think of a healthy alternative.
Those who could dig into fried foods should stay hydrated.
