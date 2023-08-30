Raksha Bandhan 2023: Celebrate Rakhi without gaining weight

We get you easy tips and tricks that can help you manage weight gain during Raksha Bandhan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 30, 2023

Be Determined

Managing weight gain on Raksha Bandhan isn't as tough as it sounds.

Stop Before It Starts

Avoid binge eating by ensuring you don’t attend any get-together on an empty stomach.

Healthy Choice

Firm about not gorging on delectable sweets? Eat almonds.

Too Harmful

Don’t snack on unhealthy cookies and other sweets.

Stay Wise

Avoid overeating by focusing on food items rich in protein and fiber.

Take Care Of Your Body

Eat mindfully and minimize delectable distractions.

Best Tip

A protein shake before attending a get-together will help you avoid weight gain.

Don't Skip Your Workout

Even though it is a busy day, make sure you make time for exercise.

Alternatives

High-calorie liquids are a strict no. Think of a healthy alternative.

Hydrate Yourself

Those who could dig into fried foods should stay hydrated.

