Raksha Bandhan 2023: Wishes and messages to share with your siblings

Ahead of the auspicious festival of Raksha Bandhan, which will be celebrated across India on August 30 and 31, we get you a list of quotes and messages you can share to express your love for your siblings.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 29, 2023
As siblings we may fight a lot, but nothing can break our bond.
If we stand shoulder to shoulder as siblings, nobody stands a chance against us.
You aren't just a sibling, but also my confidant, best friend and partner in crime.
My dear sister, you are the sibling everybody would want, and the friend that everybody deserves.
No news can ever be good if I don't have a sibling like you to share it with.
I know I can fool the world, but never you, my brother.
You aren't just a critic, but also the person I can rely on in moments of celebration and crisis.
When you treasure your sibling, you also treasure yourself.
If I was had to give you three words to my big sister, I'd say mentor, true friend, and my soul mate.
