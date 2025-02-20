Rakul Preet Singh's TOP 10 trendy looks you must try
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 20, 2025
Blue co-ord set with long blazer helps Rakul stand out.
Pink flared dress looks absolutely stunning.
Rakul looks gorgeous in bronze bodycon dress.
Red dress with blazer compliments Rakul's look.
Blush pink co-ord makes Rakul look more beautiful.
Rakul looks elegant in nude colour bodycon dress.
Black shimmery dress never goes out of style.
Combination of maroon and black dress looks wow.
Rakul Preet Singh dazzles in black bodycon gown.
Rakul looks pretty in red matching outfit.
