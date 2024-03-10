Ramadan 2024: Indian celebs who fast during Ramzan
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024
Sana Khan: She frequently discusses her spiritual journey on social media during Ramadan and stresses the significance of fasting while introspecting, praying, and giving to charity.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Huma Qureshi: Huma Qureshi devotes herself fully to the practice of fasting throughout Ramadan, emphasizing spiritual development. She also frequently takes part in communal iftars and charitable endeavors.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Hina Khan: Well-known television actress Hina Khan observes a healthy lifestyle during Ramadan, including balanced meals, regular exercise, and hydration.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gauhar Khan: Model and actress Gauhar Khan observes Ramadan by fasting, praying, and meditating, as well as by actively taking part in philanthropic endeavors.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Irfan Pathan: The former Indian cricket player practices Ramadan by fasting and adjusting his training schedule to include enough relaxation, plenty of water, and wholesome meals during suhoor and iftar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Yusuf Pathan: Another former Indian cricket player, Yusuf Pathan observes the fast throughout Ramadan while continuing his regular exercise regimen.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
DJ Khaled: A well-known music producer and DJ, DJ Khaled fasts during Ramadan and frequently uses his social media channels to express thanks and engage in spiritual reflection.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Moeen Ali: English cricket player Moeen Ali follows fasting during Ramadan, juggling his work obligations with acts of communal iftars, prayer, and spiritual devotion.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem commemorates Ramadan by fasting and engaging in spiritual exercises like prayer, reciting the Quran, and introspection.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 5 healthy habits to learn from Bollywood actors like Shilpa Shetty, Samantha and more