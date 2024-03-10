Ramadan 2024: Indian celebs who fast during Ramzan

Vridhi Soodhan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Mar 10, 2024

Sana Khan: She frequently discusses her spiritual journey on social media during Ramadan and stresses the significance of fasting while introspecting, praying, and giving to charity.

Huma Qureshi: Huma Qureshi devotes herself fully to the practice of fasting throughout Ramadan, emphasizing spiritual development. She also frequently takes part in communal iftars and charitable endeavors.

Hina Khan: Well-known television actress Hina Khan observes a healthy lifestyle during Ramadan, including balanced meals, regular exercise, and hydration.

Gauhar Khan: Model and actress Gauhar Khan observes Ramadan by fasting, praying, and meditating, as well as by actively taking part in philanthropic endeavors.

Irfan Pathan: The former Indian cricket player practices Ramadan by fasting and adjusting his training schedule to include enough relaxation, plenty of water, and wholesome meals during suhoor and iftar.

Yusuf Pathan: Another former Indian cricket player, Yusuf Pathan observes the fast throughout Ramadan while continuing his regular exercise regimen.

DJ Khaled: A well-known music producer and DJ, DJ Khaled fasts during Ramadan and frequently uses his social media channels to express thanks and engage in spiritual reflection.

Moeen Ali: English cricket player Moeen Ali follows fasting during Ramadan, juggling his work obligations with acts of communal iftars, prayer, and spiritual devotion.

Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem commemorates Ramadan by fasting and engaging in spiritual exercises like prayer, reciting the Quran, and introspection.

