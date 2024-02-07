Ramayana: What happened to Hanuman after Ram vs Raavan?
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024
For "Rama Rajya" to continue even in the absence of Lord Rama, Lord Hanuman was gifted with the boon of immortality by Lord Rama.
Lord Rama made sure that the good forces always triumph over the bad forces by guaranteeing Lord Hanuman's eternal life.
The idea that Lord Hanuman is still alive and is chanting the name of Lord Rama somewhere in the Himalayas is the source of another myth regarding his whereabouts.
This belief holds that while he waits for Lord Rama or his avatar to return to Earth, Lord Hanuman made the decision to withdraw from the material world and enter a profound state of meditation.
It is believed that Bhima went into the forest to look for a particular flower that Draupadi desired. When a monkey blocks his path as he is traveling, Bhima becomes enraged.
As Bhima tries to push the monkey out of his way, he discovers that it was actually Lord Hanuman in disguise rather than just any old monkey.
Another myth from the Mahabharata is related to the day when Lord Hanuman was requested to accompany Shri Krishna and Arjuna during the Mahabharata conflict.
This myth holds that Hanuman ji placed himself in the shape of a picture atop Arjuna's chariot's dhwaja (flag), signifying his devotion to and support of the just cause.
