Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol in Animal, Prabhas in Baahubali and more hairstyles that cost Rs 1 lakh or more

Shivani Pawaskar Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Apr 07, 2024

Recently, Aalim Hakim, a famous hairdresser made some shocking revelations about styling celebrities for movies and otherwise. His minimum fees are Rs 1 lakh.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Let's check out the several celebrities he has styled recently. To begin with, he styled Hrithik Roshan's hair for War.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aalim also styled Shahid Kapoor for Kabir Singh. His look received a lot of attention.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur is based on a real person. Imagine recreating that.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aalim also did hairstyle for Rajinikanth for his movie Jailer.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The hairdresser also styled Ranbir Kapoor's hair in the Animal movie.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Not just RK, but he also styled Bobby Deol aka Abrar in Animal.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The celebrity hairstylist has also styled Prabhas for his movie Baahubali.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aalim says he has also styled Virat Kohli. He is one of the most loved Indian cricketers and his looks often go viral.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aalim Hakim has also worked with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. We wonder if Mahi is back in his long-hair era because of him.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 modern Bollywood movies that will go down as cult classics

 

 Find Out More