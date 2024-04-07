Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol in Animal, Prabhas in Baahubali and more hairstyles that cost Rs 1 lakh or more
Shivani Pawaskar
| Apr 07, 2024
Recently, Aalim Hakim, a famous hairdresser made some shocking revelations about styling celebrities for movies and otherwise. His minimum fees are Rs 1 lakh.
Let's check out the several celebrities he has styled recently. To begin with, he styled Hrithik Roshan's hair for War.
Aalim also styled Shahid Kapoor for Kabir Singh. His look received a lot of attention.
Vicky Kaushal in Sam Bahadur is based on a real person. Imagine recreating that.
Aalim also did hairstyle for Rajinikanth for his movie Jailer.
The hairdresser also styled Ranbir Kapoor's hair in the Animal movie.
Not just RK, but he also styled Bobby Deol aka Abrar in Animal.
The celebrity hairstylist has also styled Prabhas for his movie Baahubali.
Aalim says he has also styled Virat Kohli. He is one of the most loved Indian cricketers and his looks often go viral.
Aalim Hakim has also worked with Mahendra Singh Dhoni. We wonder if Mahi is back in his long-hair era because of him.
