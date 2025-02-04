Rapper Raftaar and Manraj Jawanda's vibrant traditional wedding celebration

Roger Khuraijam Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 04, 2025

Rapper Raftaar, whose real name is Dilin Nair, tied the knot with fashion stylist and actress Manraj Jawanda on January 31.

The two married in a South-Indian wedding ceremony and also had a Sikh wedding ceremony, known as Anand Karaj.

The two are having the best moments of their life and their eyes express love, happiness and joy.

Raftaar took to Instagram and said, “Officially Mrs and Mr NAIR. Manraj and Dilin.” Their heartfelt post quickly gained attention with congratulatory messages.

The two look gorgeous and promising in their traditional dress.

Though both are of different ethnicities, they embrace each other.

Don’t the two look lovely?

