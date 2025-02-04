Rapper Raftaar and Manraj Jawanda's vibrant traditional wedding celebration
Roger Khuraijam
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 04, 2025
Rapper Raftaar, whose real name is Dilin Nair, tied the knot with fashion stylist and actress Manraj Jawanda on January 31.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The two married in a South-Indian wedding ceremony and also had a Sikh wedding ceremony, known as Anand Karaj.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The two are having the best moments of their life and their eyes express love, happiness and joy.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Raftaar took to Instagram and said, “Officially Mrs and Mr NAIR. Manraj and Dilin.” Their heartfelt post quickly gained attention with congratulatory messages.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
The two look gorgeous and promising in their traditional dress.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Though both are of different ethnicities, they embrace each other.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Don’t the two look lovely?
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Elevate Your Style! Shop Elegant Clutches This Wedding Season at Amazon
Find Out More