Rasha Thadani’s must-see makeup looks that are breaking the internet
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 13, 2025
The red lip shade makes her appear confident and stylish.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rasha looks adorable in this look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Subtle make up enhance her beauty.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
A minimal blush and pink lip colour looks beautiful.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Desi Girl make up look with black bindi, nude lipstick make her pretty.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rasha looks elegant in the nude makeup look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Gloss gives a seamless charm to the look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Minimalist makeup look exudes elegance and simplicity.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Soft blush pink shade enhance the Natural lip color.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rasha's bold look gives confidence.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Janhvi Kapoor’s TOP 10 looks You can steal for Valentine’s Day
Find Out More