Rashmika Mandanna’s TOP 10 saree looks are breaking the internet, try now

Shivi Paswan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 19, 2025

White chiffon saree gives a graceful look.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bright pink suit with golden embroidery looks elegant.

Rashmika exudes charm and elegance in red saree.

Heavily embroidered blue lehenga looks beautiful.

Turquoise blue Anarkali suit compliments her style.

Simple maroon lehenga looks simply stunning.

Rashmika looks breathtaking in black chiffon saree.

Anarkali suit with simple patterns looks so gorgeous.

Rashmika's pink Sharara makes a perfect Indo Western look.

Maroon blouse paired with contrasting pants look stylish.

