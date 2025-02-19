Rashmika Mandanna’s TOP 10 saree looks are breaking the internet, try now
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 19, 2025
White chiffon saree gives a graceful look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Bright pink suit with golden embroidery looks elegant.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika exudes charm and elegance in red saree.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Heavily embroidered blue lehenga looks beautiful.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Turquoise blue Anarkali suit compliments her style.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Simple maroon lehenga looks simply stunning.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika looks breathtaking in black chiffon saree.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Anarkali suit with simple patterns looks so gorgeous.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Rashmika's pink Sharara makes a perfect Indo Western look.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Maroon blouse paired with contrasting pants look stylish.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Why do celebs choose Maldives as their vacation getaway? Reasons will…
Find Out More