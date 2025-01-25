Rashmika Mandanna's Top 10 traditional looks that will make you say 'WOW'
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jan 25, 2025
Rashmika stuns in a bright orange, heavily embroidered suit, perfect for festive season.
Blush pink chiffon saree paired with minimal jewelry exudes understated elegance.
A white slit-cut suit paired with heavy jewelry creates a striking festive look.
Rashmika sparkles in her heavily embroidered bronze suit, a stunning pick for grand occasions.
Rashmika’s simple blue Kanjivaram saree with a cream blouse is a timeless festive classic.
A white chiffon saree styled with a statement choker is ideal for a graceful occasion look.
Bright pink suit with golden embroidery offers a blend of simplicity and elegance.
Rashmika’s pink sharara set with floral patterns makes for a chic Indo-Western festive ensemble.
The wine-red saree with golden floral border details brings a touch of royal charm.
Rashmika looks adorable in her bright yellow lehenga, perfect for a cheerful festive vibe.
