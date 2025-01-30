Recreate These Stunning Saree Blouses Inspired by Jacqueline Fernandez!
Saree looks inspired by Jacqueline Fernandez that you can try!
Vidhi
| Jan 30, 2025
Jacqueline steals the spotlight in a blue embroidered saree and blouse with braided hair, flaunting the vibrancy.
The actress wore a pink silk saree with a soft blush makeup look, exuding elegant charm.
A soft multicolored net saree paired with a sleeveless blouse and nude makeup look, showcasing modern grace.
This look screams desi stunner, an off-white saree contrasting with a blue blouse and hair tugged in a bun with gajra.
A white intricate pearl worked net saree with a full-sleeve blouse that exudes glamorous vibes.
A printed cotton saree styled with a mid-sleeve blouse and belt around the waist radiating sophisticated charm.
Jacqueline exudes vintage vibes in this look, a red satin saree and full-sleeve blouse styled with a high bun and roses in her hair.
A printed patterned red saree with a puff-sleeved blouse styled with a ponytail is the perfect look for simple events.
A white net saree with a heavenly embroidered border and blouse exuding ethnic yet contemporary charm.
A floral neon saree paired with an intricate work blouse styled with a chain around the waist and a straight hair look.
Jacqueline makes heads turn in a white satin saree and sleeveless blouse with pearl details, a perfect look for glamorous events.
