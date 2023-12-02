Richest Indian Businessmen and their shocking relationship with their family
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 02, 2023
Gautam Adani has maintained a great relationship within his family. Gautam and Preeti have two sons, Karan and Jeet and everything looks smooth sailing inside the family.
Cyrus Poonawalla is often seen enjoying with his grandchildren and also maintains good relationships with his son and daughter in-law.
Kiran and Shiv Nadar enjoy a good relationship. They both have a daughter who helps them in managing their family business as well.
The Ambani family is one to be looked up to, Mukesh Ambani has a loving relationship with all of his three children and his sons and daughter in laws.
Nita and Mukesh Ambani also live alongside their family in the same home.
Not only that, Mukesh has continued being a good son and lives with his mother Kokila.
Mukesh Ambani’s son in law Ajay Piramal is also one of the richest people that didn’t let money ruin the family chemistry.
Meanwhile, Gautam Singhania does not have the best of relationships with his father, Vijaypat Singhania. Gautam recently divorced his wife. They have two daughters.
Kotak Family’s, Uday Kotak has a nice relationship in his family too. His son Jay also recently got married to Aditi Arya who is fitting in the family perfectly.
