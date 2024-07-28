Rinke Khanna's daughter Naomi, Madhavan's son Vedaant and other star kids you had no idea about

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2024

Naomika regularly posts pictures of herself and her grandmother Dimple Kapadia, demonstrating how close they are.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

She is frequently spotted spending quality time with her cousin Aarav, who is the son of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Few people know that Aliya Kapoor, the cousin of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, lives in London.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aliya is the daughter of Karan Kapoor and the granddaughter of the late famous actor Shashi Kapoor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Son of well-known actor Sonu Sood, Eshaan Sood, is concentrating not only on his studies but also on improving his gymnastics and dancing abilities.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Actor R Madhavan's son Vedaant has garnered media attention for both his swimming prowess and his family history.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Samaira, the actress Karisma Kapoor's daughter, is frequently spotted going to different events with her mother.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aryaman, the actor Bobby Deol's son, has largely avoided the spotlight.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Esha Gupta, Lisa Haydon, Disha Patani and more Bollywood divas who love the beach life

 

 Find Out More