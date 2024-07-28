Rinke Khanna's daughter Naomi, Madhavan's son Vedaant and other star kids you had no idea about
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Jul 28, 2024
Naomika regularly posts pictures of herself and her grandmother Dimple Kapadia, demonstrating how close they are.
She is frequently spotted spending quality time with her cousin Aarav, who is the son of Twinkle Khanna and Akshay Kumar.
Few people know that Aliya Kapoor, the cousin of Kareena Kapoor Khan and Ranbir Kapoor, lives in London.
Aliya is the daughter of Karan Kapoor and the granddaughter of the late famous actor Shashi Kapoor.
Son of well-known actor Sonu Sood, Eshaan Sood, is concentrating not only on his studies but also on improving his gymnastics and dancing abilities.
Actor R Madhavan's son Vedaant has garnered media attention for both his swimming prowess and his family history.
Samaira, the actress Karisma Kapoor's daughter, is frequently spotted going to different events with her mother.
Aryaman, the actor Bobby Deol's son, has largely avoided the spotlight.
