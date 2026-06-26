Rishabh Sawhney birthday: 5 times Fighter actor redefined red-carpet tailoring

Fighter Actor Rishabh Sawhney Slays In An Oversized Charcoal Silk Suit Paired With A White TankSource: Bollywoodlife.com
The Nagabandham Actor Redefines Red-Carpet Style In An All-Black Tuxedo With Velvet Lapels And Silver RingsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishabh Serves Cinematic Noir In A Rich Velvet Three-Piece Suit With A Patterned Tie And Pocket SquareSource: Bollywoodlife.com
He Brings Tactical Edge To Menswear In A Navy Utility-Pocket Blazer, Leather Gloves, And Sleek ShadesSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Rishabh Channels Vintage Italian Charm In A Chocolate Brown Suit With Wide Lapels And Pleated TrousersSource: Bollywoodlife.com
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