Rishabh Sawhney birthday: 5 times Fighter actor redefined red-carpet tailoring

Vaishnavi Tripathi Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 26, 2026

Fighter Actor Rishabh Sawhney Slays In An Oversized Charcoal Silk Suit Paired With A White Tank

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Nagabandham Actor Redefines Red-Carpet Style In An All-Black Tuxedo With Velvet Lapels And Silver Rings

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rishabh Serves Cinematic Noir In A Rich Velvet Three-Piece Suit With A Patterned Tie And Pocket Square

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He Brings Tactical Edge To Menswear In A Navy Utility-Pocket Blazer, Leather Gloves, And Sleek Shades

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rishabh Channels Vintage Italian Charm In A Chocolate Brown Suit With Wide Lapels And Pleated Trousers

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

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