Amp up the festive look, the Rohit Saraf way

Take style cause from Rohit Saraf as dons a desi look while during his recent visit to Lalbaugcha Raja.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023

Ganpati Puja

Popular actor Rohit Saraf was among the many stars who recently visited Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati puja.

All Smiles

In the photos that were clicked, the actor can be seen smiling at the camera.

Goes Traditional

The actor folded his hands while posing for the camera to express his respect.

Dress To Impress

The actor kept his look simple yet impressive.

Desi Look

Rohit Saraf paired a yellow bird print kurta with white pajama.

National Crush

Often called the 'National Crush', Rohit Saraf will be seen in Ishq Vishk Rebound and Mismatched Season 3.

Dating?

Even though there has been immense curiosity around his dating life, Rohit Saraf is currently single.

Popular Projects

Rohit Saraf has been featured in several romantic shows and movies like as Mismatched, The Sky Is Pink (2019), Dear Zindagi (2016).

Impeccable Actor

Rohit Saraf has been lauded for his projects in both - Hindi film industry and the OTT space.

