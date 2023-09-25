Amp up the festive look, the Rohit Saraf way

Take style cause from Rohit Saraf as dons a desi look while during his recent visit to Lalbaugcha Raja.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 25, 2023
Popular actor Rohit Saraf was among the many stars who recently visited Lalbaugcha Raja for Ganpati puja.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In the photos that were clicked, the actor can be seen smiling at the camera.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor folded his hands while posing for the camera to express his respect.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The actor kept his look simple yet impressive.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rohit Saraf paired a yellow bird print kurta with white pajama.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Often called the 'National Crush', Rohit Saraf will be seen in Ishq Vishk Rebound and Mismatched Season 3.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Even though there has been immense curiosity around his dating life, Rohit Saraf is currently single.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rohit Saraf has been featured in several romantic shows and movies like as Mismatched, The Sky Is Pink (2019), Dear Zindagi (2016).Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rohit Saraf has been lauded for his projects in both - Hindi film industry and the OTT space.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
