Rohit Sharma: Expensive watch he owns, net worth, other assets and more

Vridhi Soodhan Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 08, 2024

Educational History: Studied at Mumbai's Swami Vivekanand International School.

Early schooling: Balancing sports and schooling, he started playing cricket at a young age.

Cricket Academy: Because of financial limitations, he enrolled at a cricket camp with assistance from his uncle.

An estimated $25 million (₹180 crore) is his net worth.

Revenue sources include endorsement deals, commercial endeavors, and cricket contracts.

Expensive Assets: possesses an opulent Mumbai apartment.

Lifestyle: renowned for leading an opulent life that includes trips abroad and high-end technology.

He has a super expensive watch. The watch features a perpetual calendar grand complexity, a stunning and modest salmon Grand Tapisserie dial, and a titanium case and band.

