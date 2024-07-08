Rohit Sharma: Expensive watch he owns, net worth, other assets and more
Vridhi Soodhan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Jul 08, 2024
Educational History: Studied at Mumbai's Swami Vivekanand International School.
Early schooling: Balancing sports and schooling, he started playing cricket at a young age.
Cricket Academy: Because of financial limitations, he enrolled at a cricket camp with assistance from his uncle.
An estimated $25 million (₹180 crore) is his net worth.
Revenue sources include endorsement deals, commercial endeavors, and cricket contracts.
Expensive Assets: possesses an opulent Mumbai apartment.
Lifestyle: renowned for leading an opulent life that includes trips abroad and high-end technology.
He has a super expensive watch. The watch features a perpetual calendar grand complexity, a stunning and modest salmon Grand Tapisserie dial, and a titanium case and band.
