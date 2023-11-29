Rohit Sharma’s wife has an old connection with sports, see her net worth

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 29, 2023

On December 15, 2015, Rohit Sharma and Ritika Sajdeh exchanged vows. They dated for a long time before getting married.

Media reports claim that ‘advertising’ introduced them to one another for the first time. Following this, the two grew close and eventually fell in love.

Ritika managed many cricket players, including Rohit Sharma, as a sports manager for a company.

Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit's wife, is involved in sports. She manages sports teams.

Ritika now has a 5 million dollar net worth, up from 1 million.

As a sports manager, Ritika has also collaborated with Virat Kohli. Before she wed Rohit Sharma, she spent many years as Virat’s manager.

While sitting on his knees at the Borivali Sports Club field in Mumbai, Rohit Sharma proposed to Ritika Sajdeh.

This was the same field where he trained to become a cricket player.

2018 saw Rohit and Ritika become parents, having been married for three years. Samaira is the name of Rohit's daughter.

