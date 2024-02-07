Rose Day 2024: From history to significance of this day, know everything here
Vridhi Soodhan
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Feb 07, 2024
Valentine's Day serves as a reminder of the worth of love and its capacity to conquer all challenges. Rose Day is celebrated on February 7 while Valentine's Day is observed on February 14.
An amazing bouquet of roses that enchants us with their fragrances and lifts our spirits with their alluring colors is the focal point of the first day of Valentine's Week.
Roses were associated with mystery and passion in Roman mythology, particularly in regard to Venus, the goddess of love and beauty.
Roses come in a variety of colors, and each color has a distinct meaning. Yellow roses stand for friendship, while red roses are symbolic of romance and love.
Roses are linked to love in Eastern civilizations like Arabic and Asian cultures, maybe because of their lovely hues and delightful aroma.
Roses are a common symbol of affection given by Victorians, who are thought to have been the first to express their love for one another.
Rose Day, observed on February 7th, has since been established as a celebration of the giving and receiving of roses.
Rose Day promotes self-care and an appreciation of the beauty of nature, even outside of romantic relationships.
