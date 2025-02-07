Rose Day 2025: Things to do with your partner
Roger Khuraijam
| Feb 07, 2025
Here are a few things to do to have a memorable and unique time with your loved ones.
A picnic at the park or garden would be great with a bottle of wine and a bouquet of roses.
Set up a candle light dinner by making a rose petal pathway and make your partner feel special.
Cook dinner together and show the love for your partner through food.
Watch the sunset together and talk about how you feel for each other.
Set up a movie date and spend the time together and enjoy a romantic movie on this special day.
Try a romantic adventure hunt by hiding love notes or rose petals in the place that you two met or a cozy cafe.
Hand painting is a unique way to create memory and imprint your love.
