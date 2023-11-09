Rupali Ganguly, Pranali Rathod and more Top TV Bahus in six yards of grace for Diwali and Dhanteras

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023

Shivangi in a floral mango yellow saree looks stunning.

Rubina is the golden lady. 

If you want to go for something really chic, here's Divyanka in designer wear.

Heavy on zari work for Dhanteras special by Rupali Ganguly.

Hina Khan looks so stunning in a plain saree.

Pranali Rathod looks so pretty in an ivory-coloured saree.

Mouni Roy looks pretty in a reddish-pink saree.  

Ankita Lokhande always wins hearts in traditional wear. 

Aishwarya Sharma in a traditional Maharashtrian look. 

Tejasswi Prakash looks stunning in a sheer saree.

A Banarsi saree never goes out of style. 

Shraddha Arya bringing in some blush pink to flaunt the glow.   

