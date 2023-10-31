Sachin Pilot, Sara Abdullah and other Top 9 Indian politicians who are divorced

Sachin Pilot, Sara Abdullah secretly divorced since some time. As the news becomes public, let us take a look at top divorced Indian politiciansSource: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023
Sachin Pilot revealed is his election affidavit that he is now formally divorced from Sara AbdullahSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Sachin Pilot and Sara Abdullah got married after facing immense opposition from his parentsSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Late Ram Vilas Paswan divorced his first wife in 1981 and married a Punjabi ladySource: Bollywoodlife.com
Bhagwant Mann and his first wife Inderpreet Kaur got separated six to seven years backSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Shashi Tharoor was married thrice. His first two weddings ended in divorceSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Mahua Moitra was married to Danish financer Lars Brorson but they later divorcedSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Actor and Telugu politician Pawan Kalyan has also divorced twiceSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Kerala Minister KB Ganesh Kumar also made news for his divorceSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Bharatsinh Solanki who is married twice was accused of infidelity by his second wifeSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Manoj Tiwari and his first wife Rani separated as she suspected him of having an affairSource: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!