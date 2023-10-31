Sachin Pilot, Sara Abdullah and other Top 9 Indian politicians who are divorced

Sachin Pilot, Sara Abdullah secretly divorced since some time. As the news becomes public, let us take a look at top divorced Indian politicians

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 31, 2023

Sachin Pilot, Sara Abdullah divorce

Sachin Pilot revealed is his election affidavit that he is now formally divorced from Sara Abdullah

Sachin Pilot love story

Sachin Pilot and Sara Abdullah got married after facing immense opposition from his parents

Late Ram Vilas Paswan

Late Ram Vilas Paswan divorced his first wife in 1981 and married a Punjabi lady

Bhagwant Mann

Bhagwant Mann and his first wife Inderpreet Kaur got separated six to seven years back

Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor was married thrice. His first two weddings ended in divorce

Mahua Moitra

Mahua Moitra was married to Danish financer Lars Brorson but they later divorced

Pawan Kalyan

Actor and Telugu politician Pawan Kalyan has also divorced twice

KB Ganesh Kumar

Kerala Minister KB Ganesh Kumar also made news for his divorce

Bharatsinh Solanki

Bharatsinh Solanki who is married twice was accused of infidelity by his second wife

Manoj Tiwari

Manoj Tiwari and his first wife Rani separated as she suspected him of having an affair

