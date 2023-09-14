Top 10 flawless looks sported by Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar continues to win hearts with her minimal look. We get you her popular looks.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023
Match your lips, cheeks, and eye makeup to get Sara's amorous radiance.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara's cheeks features rosy blush, and are topped off with subtly glossed pink lips. A lesson in soft makeup.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A monochromatic makeup look can work wonders when aligned with subtle makeup and Sara is proof.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A sheer pink lip color and a faint cheek tint look perfect on Sara.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Less is always more and that's specifically true when it comes to makeup and first dates.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She absolutely keeps her girl-next-door charm, courtesy glam makeup look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This style is easy to pull off. All you need are foundation and finely drawn eyebrows.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Her soft glam is the true amalgamation of dewy and nude makeup.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sara wins hearts as she sports a minimal glam look.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!