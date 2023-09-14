Top 10 flawless looks sported by Sara Tendulkar

Sara Tendulkar continues to win hearts with her minimal look. We get you her popular looks.

Aparna Parihar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 14, 2023

Radiant

Match your lips, cheeks, and eye makeup to get Sara's amorous radiance.

Glossed

Sara's cheeks features rosy blush, and are topped off with subtly glossed pink lips. A lesson in soft makeup.

Magical Monochrome

A monochromatic makeup look can work wonders when aligned with subtle makeup and Sara is proof.

Sultry Sheer

A sheer pink lip color and a faint cheek tint look perfect on Sara.

Less Is More

Less is always more and that's specifically true when it comes to makeup and first dates.

Soft And Subtle

She absolutely keeps her girl-next-door charm, courtesy glam makeup look.

Fine Foundation

This style is easy to pull off. All you need are foundation and finely drawn eyebrows.

Dewy Glam

Her soft glam is the true amalgamation of dewy and nude makeup.

Minimal

Sara wins hearts as she sports a minimal glam look.

