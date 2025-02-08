Sai Pallavi's TOP 10 saree looks that will inspire your wardrobe
Shivi Paswan
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
| Feb 08, 2025
Sai Pallavi makes heads turn in this classic grey saree.
Pink banarsi saree is all about elegance.
Floral pastle saree is easy to carry.
Sai Pallavi looks gorgeous in this white satin saree.
Bright yellow saree helps her stand out.
Simple white Kanjivaram saree looks pretty on her.
Bengali style draped saree helps her do justice to her traditional look.
Sai Pallavi looks adorable in this red saree.
Pastel chiffon saree adds charm to her look.
Sai Pallavi effortlessly stun in her maroon saree.
